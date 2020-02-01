Water Pump Market : Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2021

The global Water Pump market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Water Pump market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Water Pump market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Water Pump across various industries.

The Water Pump market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1400

increasing demand for application in agro-industrial and food production purposes.

By end-use application, the agriculture segment is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Agriculture application segment is expected to gain BPS during the forecast period, as a major portion of the country’s GDP is generated from agricultural activities. However, the industrial segment is forecast to register highest CAGR by 2021.

By pump capacity, the Thailand water pump market is segmented by HP range into 3HP, 3–5HP, 5–10HP, 10–15HP, 15–20HP and 20–30HP. Smaller HP ranges are expected to witness above average growth during the forecast period.

By Region, Central & Eastern Thailand region was the largest market in terms of revenue contribution, accounting for 30.2% share of the overall Thailand water pump market in 2014. The Bangkok area is one of the most prosperous parts of Central & Eastern Thailand and is a dominant contributor to the national economy, with the infertile Northeast being the poorest in similar terms.

These market players also focus on expanding their regional presence through mergers and acquisitions. Water pump manufacturers in Thailand usually sell their products through distributors, who account for approximately 80% sales share as compared to 20% share via direct sales. Global and regional players in the Thailand water pump market focus on entering into long-term tie-ups with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and distributors. Chinese players lay emphasis on tie-ups with retailers to enhance customer reach.

The Thailand water pump market is segmented into:

Thailand water pump, by Pump Type

Submersible Water Pump

Mono bloc Water Pump

Thailand water pump, by End-use Application

Domestic

Agriculture

Industrial Chemical Power Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverage Others



Thailand water pump, byPump Capacity

Up to 3HP

3–5HP

5–10HP

10–15HP

15–20HP

20–30HP

Thailand water pump Market, by Region

Northern Thailand

Northeastern Thailand

Central & Eastern Thailand

Southern Thailand

Get Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/1400

The Water Pump market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Water Pump market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Water Pump market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Water Pump market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Water Pump market.

The Water Pump market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Water Pump in xx industry?

How will the global Water Pump market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Water Pump by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Water Pump?

Which regions are the Water Pump market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Water Pump market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1400/SL

Why Choose Water Pump Market Report?

Water Pump Market Report follows a multi- disciplinary approach to extract information about various industries. Our analysts perform thorough primary and secondary research to gather data associated with the market. With modern industrial and digitalization tools, we provide avant-garde business ideas to our clients. We address clients living in across parts of the world with our 24/7 service availability.

About Us

XploreMR is one of the world’s leading resellers of high-quality market research reports. We feature in-depth reports from some of the world’s most reputed market research companies and international organizations. We serve across a broad spectrum – from Fortune 500 to small and medium businesses. Our clients trust us for our unwavering focus onquality and affordability. We believe high price should not be a bottleneck for organizations looking to gain access to quality information.

Contact us:

XploreMR

111 North Market Street, Suite 300,

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

Ph.No: +16692840108