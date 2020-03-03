Water Heaters Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Water Heaters Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The water heaters market consists of sales of water heaters. A water heater is a device used for heating water above its ambient temperature, used generally for domestic purposes.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2715&type=smp

The global water heaters market was worth $ 18.04 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.15% and reach $31.12 billion by 2023.

The water heaters market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for around 53% of the market.

View purchase options for this report https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2715

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Water Heaters market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Water heater manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, an ENERGY STAR certified water heater saves $3500 over its lifetime.

Some of the major players involved in the Water Heaters market are Siemens AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Bradford White, Rinnai, HTP, Bradford White, Rheem Manufacturing Co, Heat Transfer Products Inc., Bradford White Corp, Noritz Corp.

Check our blog for more information at http://blog.tbrc.info/

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]