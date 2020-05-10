Water Desalination Equipment Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2015 – 2025

The latest report on the Water Desalination Equipment Market by Future Market Insights(FMI) provides an in-depth analysis of the various parameters that are likely to define the course of the market in the upcoming years. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Water Desalination Equipment Market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Water Desalination Equipment Market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs.

The report reveals that the Water Desalination Equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period 2015 – 2025 and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advances relevant to the Water Desalination Equipment Market are discussed in the report.

Key players and manufacturers in water desalination equipment market are making heavy investments in R&D for enhancing efficiency and reducing energy consumption, thereby driving demand and supply for the water desalination equipment across the globe. Growing trend of replacing the depleting freshwater resources by desalinated water is likely to open up ample growth opportunities for water desalination equipment market. Rising water concerns with growing usage of aqua resources by the increasing population is anticipated to further drive the water desalination equipment market.

Middle-east water desalination equipment market is likely to take the lead during the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing construction and utility activities in Qatar, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In addition, Middle-east water desalination equipment market growth is expected to boost further with growing usage of water desalination equipment in industrial and municipal markets of power, chemical and oil & gas sectors.

Reverse osmosis technology is expected to gain significant traction in the water desalination equipment market owing to its independence from usage of the fossil fuels for operational purposes. Reverse osmosis technology consumes comparatively less power with development of more effective energy recovery devices as well as improved membrane materials, thereby impacting positively on the growth of water desalination equipment market.

The increasing requirement of desalination of sea water due to increasing water demand is driving the global water desalination equipment market at a faster rate.

The growth of the water desalination equipment market is subsidized by the increasing concerns over the scarcity water due to rapidly growing population, industrial development and pollution. Also fast improving living standards in the developing regions are demanding cleaner water, subsequently driving the advancements in the desalination technologies.

Desalination equipment facilitates desalination process that parts the dissolved salts and other minerals from seawater or other salinized water. The major advantage of desalinised water is that it can deliver high quality water for consumption purpose even at the time of droughts ultimately increasing the overall supply.

The emerging water desalination equipment market has been experiencing a phase of new product development and technological advancements due to greater demand. The manufacturing companies are raising their respective market share with increased R&D activities.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Some of the major factors subsidizing the growth of water desalination market are increasing rate of technological developments, lack of alternative to the process of desalination, increasing urbanization and rising standard of living of the population. On the other hand the scarcity of fresh water are convincing the government to increase the investment in the enhancement of desalination capacities to meet the water demand.

The major restraint in the desalination equipment market is the investment and operation cost involved in the desalination process. Also, with the increasing competition in the market due to new entrants and relatively mature and similar technologies offered by the OEM’s are intensifying the competition and making it price based. Thus the companies’ are needed to grow their organizational efficiency and develop strategic sourcing of components required to manufacture desalination equipment so as to be at a competitive edge. Better management of risk factors and associated costs are required.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Segmentation

By application the water desalination equipment market is segmented as follows:

Municipal

Industrial

Others (hospitality etc.)

By technologies, the water desalination equipment market is segmented as follows:

Reverse Osmosis

Nanofiltration

Multi Stage Flash

Electrodialysis

Vapour Compression

Multi Effect Distillation

Others

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global water desalination equipmentmarket is expected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. Middle-East is projected to endure its control on the global water desalination equipmentmarket followed by North America and Europe. The key countries in the Middle-East are projected to be GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) and Algeria as an outcome of practicing desalination for long specially in GCC countries.

Water Desalination Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the desalination equipment market are General Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries and Co, Acciona SA, Genesis Water Technologies, Koch Membrane Systems, Degremont Sas, IDE Technologies, Hyflux Ltd, Biwater, and Cadagua

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

