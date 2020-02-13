Water Clarifiers Market | Statistics Report And Growth By 2027

The Global Water Clarifiers Market is estimated to reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2 % , predicts forencis research (FSR).

Water clarifiers are circular settling tanks which used to remove solid particles of suspended solids from in the liquid through the sedimentation. They are widely used in the waste-water treatment, power generation, petrochemical, textile, and paper industries to aid separation and recovery of the product. Before water enter into the clarifier, pre-treatment should be done on water include coagulation and flocculation. These treatment helps to clumps the suspended particles together. These allow separation of solid in to the clarifier quickly and stably.

Water Clarifiers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing Concern About Cleaning and Reuse of Waste Water

Earth is surrounded by 70% of water, out of it only 2.5% is freshwater. Around 70% of this freshwater is frozen in Greenland and Antarctica. Thus, we can use only 1% of water freshwater for industry and daily purpose. If we recycle water for these purposes, the demand for freshwater can be reduced. Thus, the increasing awareness regarding the treatment of wastewater which will further boost the demand for water clarifier market.

Market Restraints:

High Cost of Water Clarifiers

Water clarifiers are expensive to buy, repair, and their downtime can be costly. Annual inspections, Regular maintenance of the mechanism and an occasional touch-up of the paint & coating are simple but expensive protective steps that will prevent major problems of clarifiers. In the clarifier, three components require regular maintenance namely, effluent system, the sludge removal system and the drive. Thus, high initial, as well as the maintenance cost, is expected to hamper the market up to a certain extent

Water Clarifiers Market: Key Segments

Key Segments by Type Covers: Coagulant, Flocculants, and Ph Stabilizers

Key Segments by End User Covers: Municipal, Petrochemicals, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining, and Others

Key Regions Covers: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

Water Clarifiers Market: Report Scope

The report on the water clarifiers market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

KEY Companies Covered

SNF Group (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj

Ecolab

Solenis

Buckman

Feralco AB

SUEZ S.A

IXOM

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Other Key Companies

Water Clarifiers Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of the report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Water Clarifiers Market, by Type

Coagulant

Organic Coagulants

PolyAMINEs

PolyDADMAC

Melamine Formaldehydes

Tannins

Inorganic Coagulants

Aluminum Sulfate

Aluminum Chloride

Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Polyaluminum Chloride

Ferric Sulfate & Ferrous Sulfate

Ferric Chloride

Flocculants

Ph Stabilizers

Water Clarifiers Market, by End User

Municipal

Petrochemicals

Textile

Pulp & Paper

Metals & Mining

Others

Water Clarifiers Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the latest water clarifiers desigh impacting the growth of the global market?

What would be the impact of the key developments in the global market on the industry and the market players in the upcoming future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the prominent players operating the market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing global market conditions?

Report Audience

Water Clarifiers Market Providers

Water Clarifiers Market Solution and Services Suppliers, Distributors and Dealers

Government Bodies and Intellectual Institutions

Associations and Industrial Organizations

Research & Consulting Service Providers

Research & Development Organizations

Investment Banks & Private Equity Firms

