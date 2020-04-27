Water Aeration System Market – Competitive Insight, Trends, Forecast 2027

The water aeration process used for enhancement of oxygen dissolving. This process is preferred for use in wastewater treatment plants. Water aeration systems increase the levels of dissolved oxygen in water and hence, they are largely used for secondary treatment in wastewater treatment systems. Rising need for refurbishment of old infrastructure and new construction activities is driving usage of wastewater treatment systems. These are major driving factors of the global water aeration system market.

Strict government regulations regarding wastewater treatment in developed countries and rising adoption of water aeration systems in developing countries are anticipated to augment the demand for water aeration systems in the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly expanding market for water aeration systems in the next few years. Growth of industrialization and the large quantity of wastewater produced by industries such as textile, chemical, and pulp & paper in developing countries in the region are factors driving the water aeration system market in Asia Pacific.

Global Water Aeration System Market – Competition Landscape

The global water aeration system market witnesses presence of several international as well as domestic players. Market players are adopting different strategies such as product portfolio expansion and regional expansion to reduce the effect of growing competition on their business.

In August 2016, Xylem announced its plans to purchase Sensus USA Inc., which is a developer of the advanced metering technology. With this acquisition, the former has expanded its product portfolio in order to meet the increasing demand from consumers across the world.

Kemira is focusing on the use of chemical coagulants in its aeration systems employed in biological processes. This would reduce energy consumption in the water aeration process and help in the production of biogas. Biogas greatly reduces the impact of effluents on the environment and provides an alternative energy source.

Xylem Inc.

Xylem Inc. is a U.S.-based water technology provider, which was established in 2011. It is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, the U.S. The company operates in 150 countries and it has 17,000 employees across the world. The company’s products and services are focused on solutions for water infrastructure and applied water. These areas consist businesses serving solutions for clean water delivery, dewatering and analytical instrumentation etc.

Veolia Water

Veolia Water was founded in 1853 and it has headquarters in Paris, France. It is the water division of Veolia Environment, a France-based company. Veolia Water is involved in water supply, water treatment, and sewage treatment. It operates across the globe, with more than 95,000 employees. Veolia Water has several subsidiaries including Proxiserve, SEDE Environment, Sétude, Seureca, SIDEF, and Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies.