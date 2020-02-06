Waste to Energy Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Waste to Energy market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Waste to Energy market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Waste to Energy market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Waste to Energy market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Waste to Energy market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Waste to Energy market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Waste to Energy market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Waste to Energy market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Waste to Energy market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Waste to Energy over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Waste to Energy across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Waste to Energy and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Waste to Energy market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

The global waste to energy market is predominantly driven by the need to develop alternate or unconventional energy sources as conventional forms of energy are nearing exhaustion and to safeguard the environment from ill-effects of conventional fuels. Furthermore, several governments around the world are imposing stringent regulations to control production of waste and to control landfill waste. To address this, waste treatment plans have been developed to minimize solid waste to become part of landfills or to be exported to third world countries. The market is anticipated to be further benefitted from incentives offered by governments in the form of tax rebate and subsidies.

In recent years, the utilization of thermal technology for conversion of waste to energy has gained prominence over biological technology. This is because the former is flexible in terms of feedstock used in the plant and is advantageous in terms of weight and volume of ash produced from waste. In 2012, thermal technology held a share of 80% in the global waste to energy market. However, thermal technology faces challenges due to the various types of feed that are used resulting in varying output and unsteady effectiveness of waste conversion plants.

The adoption of biological technology is also on the rise as it employs anaerobic digestion for converting waste in to energy. This technology is preferred by farmers due to the biodegradability and high moisture content of the process.

Waste to Energy Market: Market Potential

The development of mega capacity waste to energy plant is in the developmental agenda of several governments around the world for a sustainable ecosystem. In a bid for sustainable economic development along with safeguarding the environment, India’s largest solid waste to energy plant has been developed at Delhi. The project will convert 2,000 metric tonnes of waste each day to produce 24 megawatt of energy. The development of the plant has finally provided a solution to the garbage woes of the capital and some respite to overflowing landfills as it will convert waste to generate energy.

Waste to Energy Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is currently the leading regional waste to energy market contributing a significant revenue to the global market. This regional market is expected to rise further due to improving economic conditions and increasing awareness about safeguarding the environment for humans and for the ecosystem. India, China, and Japan are the major countries that are boosting growth of the waste to energy market in Asia Pacific. At present, Japan has a well-established waste management system for converting waste into energy for everyday operations. On the other hand, rapid economic development in China and India leading to the production of large volume of waste also holds immense potential for the growth of the Asia Pacific waste to energy market.

Waste to Energy Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the key players that operate in the global waste to energy market are Suez Environment S.A., Constructions industrielles de la de la Méditerranée, Covanta Energy Corporation, Veolia Environment, Waste Management Inc., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, and China Everbright International Limited.

The Waste to Energy market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Waste to Energy market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Waste to Energy market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Waste to Energy market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Waste to Energy across the globe?

All the players running in the global Waste to Energy market are elaborated thoroughly in the Waste to Energy market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Waste to Energy market players.

Why choose TMRR?