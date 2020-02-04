Waste to Energy Market Estimated to Flourish by2017 – 2025

Global Waste to Energy Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Waste to Energy industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Waste to Energy as well as some small players.

Key Trends

The global waste to energy market is predominantly driven by the need to develop alternate or unconventional energy sources as conventional forms of energy are nearing exhaustion and to safeguard the environment from ill-effects of conventional fuels. Furthermore, several governments around the world are imposing stringent regulations to control production of waste and to control landfill waste. To address this, waste treatment plans have been developed to minimize solid waste to become part of landfills or to be exported to third world countries. The market is anticipated to be further benefitted from incentives offered by governments in the form of tax rebate and subsidies.

In recent years, the utilization of thermal technology for conversion of waste to energy has gained prominence over biological technology. This is because the former is flexible in terms of feedstock used in the plant and is advantageous in terms of weight and volume of ash produced from waste. In 2012, thermal technology held a share of 80% in the global waste to energy market. However, thermal technology faces challenges due to the various types of feed that are used resulting in varying output and unsteady effectiveness of waste conversion plants.

The adoption of biological technology is also on the rise as it employs anaerobic digestion for converting waste in to energy. This technology is preferred by farmers due to the biodegradability and high moisture content of the process.

Waste to Energy Market: Market Potential

The development of mega capacity waste to energy plant is in the developmental agenda of several governments around the world for a sustainable ecosystem. In a bid for sustainable economic development along with safeguarding the environment, India’s largest solid waste to energy plant has been developed at Delhi. The project will convert 2,000 metric tonnes of waste each day to produce 24 megawatt of energy. The development of the plant has finally provided a solution to the garbage woes of the capital and some respite to overflowing landfills as it will convert waste to generate energy.

Waste to Energy Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is currently the leading regional waste to energy market contributing a significant revenue to the global market. This regional market is expected to rise further due to improving economic conditions and increasing awareness about safeguarding the environment for humans and for the ecosystem. India, China, and Japan are the major countries that are boosting growth of the waste to energy market in Asia Pacific. At present, Japan has a well-established waste management system for converting waste into energy for everyday operations. On the other hand, rapid economic development in China and India leading to the production of large volume of waste also holds immense potential for the growth of the Asia Pacific waste to energy market.

Waste to Energy Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the key players that operate in the global waste to energy market are Suez Environment S.A., Constructions industrielles de la de la Méditerranée, Covanta Energy Corporation, Veolia Environment, Waste Management Inc., C&G Environmental Protection Holdings, and China Everbright International Limited.

