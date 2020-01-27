Waste Paper Pulp Market – By Technologies, Services, Applications and Regions – Trends and Forecast from 2020-2025 | Ozone Market Reports

Waste Paper Pulp Market

The global Waste Paper Pulp market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Waste Paper Pulp by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Corrugated

Newspaper

Mixed Papers

Pulp Substitutes

High Grade

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Stora Enso (FI)

Fibria (BR)

RGE (SG)

Sappi (ZA)

UMP (FI)

ARAUCO (CL)

CMPC (CL)

APP (SG)

Metsa Fibre (FI)

Suzano (BR)

IP (US)

Resolute (CA)

Ilim (RU)

Sadra Cell (SE)

Domtar (US)

Nippon Paper (JP)

Mercer (CA)

Eldorado (BR)

Cenibra (BR)

Oji Paper (JP)

Ence (ES)

Canfor (CA)

West Fraser (CA)

SCA (SE)

Chenming (CN)

Sun Paper (CN)

Yueyang (CN)

Yongfeng (CN)

Huatai (CN)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)