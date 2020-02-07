Waste Management Market worth USD 410 Million By 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 3.71% Till Forecasts
The global waste management market was valued at $285.0 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $435.0 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. Waste management is collection, transportation, and disposable of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treatment of solid waste and disposal of the products and substances in a safe and efficient manner.
Key Players:
CLEAN HARBORS, INC., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Waste Management Inc., Suez Environment S.A., Advanced Disposal Services, Veolia Environment S.A, Republic Services Inc., Covanta, Remondis AG & Co. Kg, Biffa Group, and Hitachi Zosen Corporation
After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the waste management market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.
Waste Management Energy Market Segmentation:
By Type
Municipal Waste
Industrial Waste
By Service
Collection
Disposable
By Region
North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa
Trusted current state analysis tools, such as Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis are employed in the report to assess the Waste Management market data to deploy a complete overview of the market. Furthermore, this report gives a complete review of the magnitude and application scope of the Waste Management market around the world. A detailed overview of the purchasing criteria and difficulties confronted in the Waste Management business sector is also elaborated in this report
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Waste Management Market Overview
4 Market Trend Analysis
5 Porters Five Force Analysis
6 Global Waste Management Market Segmentation
7 Waste Management Market Effect Factors Analysis
8 Competition by Manufacturers
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
