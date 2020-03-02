Washing Machines Market 2020, Key Trends and Opportunities 2023

The Business Research Company’s Washing Machines Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global washing machines market was worth $ 15.72 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.06% and reach $19.25 billion by 2023.

washing machines market consists of sales of washing machines. A washing machine is an appliance used to wash various types of clothes without applying any physical efforts. Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the washing machine market in the forecast period.

Washing machine manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the washing machines market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the washing machines market are Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, GE Appliances, AEG, Tecnik, IFB.

