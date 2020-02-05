Warehousing Market Size, Share Insights and Emerging Trends by 2027

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Philippines warehousing market. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Sq. Meter). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Philippines warehousing market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Philippines warehousing market.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Philippines warehousing market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion.

The study provides a decisive view of the Philippines warehousing market by segmenting it based on type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The region segment includes the current and forecast demand for NCR, Bulacan, Cebu, Davao, Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, Metro Iloilo, Bacolod, and Rest of Philippines.

The major growth driver of the Philippines warehousing market is the growing adoption of technology, such as automated guided vehicles, voice-directed picking, and pick to light, particularly for large enterprises and their warehouses. In addition, the escalating trend of same-day delivery by e-commerce giants has revolutionized the entire concept of traditional to technologically-advanced and automated warehouses, which is likely to further boost the Philippines warehousing market in the years ahead.

The type segment of the market is categorized into agriculture, cold storage, container freight, general warehousing, and others. By the end-user, the market is fragmented into consumer durables, food and beverages, electronics, chemicals and materials, pharmaceutical, and others.

