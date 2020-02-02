Warehouse Robotics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- ABB, Fanuc Corp., Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., ATS Automation Tooling Systems

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Warehouse Robotics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Warehouse Robotics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Warehouse Robotics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Warehouse Robotics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Warehouse Robotics industry situations. According to the research, the Warehouse Robotics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Warehouse Robotics market.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.47% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Warehouse Robotics Market include:

ABB

Fanuc Corp.

Kuka AG

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

Amazon.Com

(Amazon Robotics)

Honeywell International

(Intelligrated)

Omron Corp. (Adept Technology)

Fetch Robotics