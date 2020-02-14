Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market Status and Trend: Top Key Players, Industry Dynamics, And Regional Scope 2026

The global wafer backgrinding tape market size is expected to reach $261.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. Wafer backgrinding is an integrated process in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. Prior to the process of backgrinding, wafers are laminated by different type of backgrinding tapes to avoid surface damage in the process of backgrinding and also protect from the wafer surface contamination caused by infiltration of grinding fluid.

Minimization of various semiconductor components requires the use of wafer backgrinding significantly. Therefore, with technological advancement and usage of more compact & portable devices, backgrinding has become crucial stage of wafer designing & integration. Thus, importance of wafer backgrinding in the fabrication of semiconductor requires wafer backgrinding tape for protecting wafer’s surface, which in turn fuels the market growth.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13224

Wafer backgrinding tapes fully protect the wafer surface during backgrinding and also prevent wafer surface contamination from infiltration of grinding fluid. Usage of wafer backgrinding tapes in wafer fabrication ensures precision in wafer thickness after backgrinding. Wafer backgrinding tapes are mainly used in processing semiconductor wafers made from materials such as silicon or glass. Its powerful adhesive strength keeps wafers in place when grinding and cutting. Once the wafer has been processed, exposing the tape to ultraviolet light (UV) reduces its adhesive strength, making tape peeling or die pick up simple.

The factors such as increase in demand for ultra-thin wafers, rise in need for wafer fabrication, increase in focus toward wafer surface protection during grinding process, and growth in the semiconductor industry boost the growth of the wafer backgrinding tape market globally. However, increase in shift from non-UV to UV curable backgrinding tapes that increase the overall cost of wafer manufacturing is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increase in investment in wafer fabrication equipment and materials, especially in Korea and China, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global wafer backgrinding tape market is segmented on the basis of type, wafer size, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into UV curable and non-UV tape types. Based on wafer size, the market is divided into 6-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Minitron Elektron GMBH, Denka Company Limited, Lintec of America Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Force-One Applied Materials Inc., AMC Co, Ltd, and Pantech Tape Co., Ltd.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13224

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global wafer back grinding market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL WAFER BACKGRINDING TAPE MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY TYPE:

• UV Curable

• Non-UV

BY WAFER SIZE:

• 6-Inch

• 8-Inch

• 12-Inch

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Taiwan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa