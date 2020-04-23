VTOL UAV Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2019 To 2025

The VTOL UAV Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The VTOL UAV market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This VTOL UAV Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global VTOL UAV Market

DJI, PARROT, 3D Robotics, AscTec, Yamaha, XAIRCRAFT, ZERO TECH, Ehang, IAI, CybAero, Alpha Unmanned Systems, Microdrones, Ewatt, Hanhe, GoPro, LONCIN MOTOR.

The VTOL UAV market was valued at 1430 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2780 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as a drone, as an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), or by several other names, is an aircraft without a human pilot aboard. The flight of UAVs may operate with various degrees of autonomy: either under remote control by a human operator, or fully or intermittently autonomously, by onboard computers. Compared to manned aircraft, UAVs are often preferred for missions that are too “dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. They originated mostly in military applications, although their use is expanding in commercial, scientific, recreational, agricultural, and other applications, such as policing and surveillance, aerial photography, agriculture and drone racing.

Key Market Trends

As for the global VTOL UAV industry, the top three manufacturers have 82.79% revenue market share in 2015. The Chinese giant DJI, which has 62.03% market share in 2015, is the leader in the VTOL UAV industry. The manufacturers following are Parrot SA, 3D Robotics and AscTec, which respectively has 14.66%, 2.10% and 0.68% market share globally.

The revenue of global VTOL UAV sales market has a rising from 709.31 m dollars in 2014 to 1235.00 m dollars in 2015, and its respected to reach 2049.42 m dollars in 2021. The high suitability of VTOL UAVs for civil applications is one of the key drivers for this market.

The downstream industries of VTOL UAV products are Military, Homeland Security and

Civil & Commercial. In the recent years, the demand of for VTOL UAVs for civil and commercial applications is growing, and the ability of VTOL UAVs to aid in these industries, will certainly result in market growth during the predicted period too.

Although sales of VTOL UAV products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the VTOL UAV field hastily.

The VTOL UAV market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global VTOL UAV Market on the basis of Types are:

Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)

Large Sized VTOL UAV (?150 Kg)

On The basis Of Application, the Global VTOL UAV Market is Segmented into :

Military

Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial

Regions are covered by VTOL UAV Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of VTOL UAV Market

-Changing VTOL UAV market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected VTOL UAV market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of VTOL UAV Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

