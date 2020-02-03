Voice Over WIFI Market by Technology Advancements and Future Prospects 202 to 2026

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Voice Over WIFI Market industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

Report includes top leading companies Oracle, Cisco, Ericsson AB, Aptilo Networks, Korea Telecom, Mitel Networks Corporation, Nokia, Ribbon Communications, Huawei.

The voice WiFi (VoWiFi) market is expected to reach USD 6.42 billion in 2024 from USD 1.51 billion in over 2018, growing at a CAGR of 27.24% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024

Global Voice Over WIFI Market, By Type

Integrated VoWiFi Client

Separate VoWiFi Client

Browser VoWiFi Client

Global Voice Over WIFI Market, By Application

Smartphone

Tablets

Laptops

Global Voice Over WIFI Market Segmentation by Region :

North America is gaining the share due to increasing penetration of LTE and early adoption of IMS. The number of LTE subscribers in North America increased from 71% in June, 2017 to 82% in December 2018. Also, T-Mobile used 70% of spectrum for 4G LTE and out of the total voice calls 67% were carried out using VoLTE.

– In North America, roaming rates are very high, with the time spent on roaming trips being the highest among all other regions. Thus, with VoWiFi, the roaming charges are expected to decrease and the region may witness increased data roaming traffic.

– Companies are also investing in IMS (Multimedia Core Network Subsystem) technology directly or indirectly. For instance, in 2018, Eastlink, a telecom company, has selected Ericsson as its network supplier for VoLTE and VoWiFi deployment. Ericsson will deploy a 5G network based on virtual IMS component in United States.

– Telecom operators are also partnering with service assurance companies to provide improved quality of their voice calls in VoWiFi and VoLTE networks. For instance, in April 2018, Empirix, the provider of service assurance and customer experience management solutions for telecom operators, signed a 3-year contract with a Tier 1 North American telecom operator for USD 19 million, which will drive the market in future

Competitive Landscape

The voice over wifi (vowifi) market is moving towards fragmented stage as the competitive rivalry is growing and global players are innovating new technologies to make more helpful and efficient to the consumers. Key players are Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– May 2019 – Cellcom, provider of nationwide communications services throughout Michigan and Wisconsin, has selected Mavenir to deploy its virtualized IMS mobile core and voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) software solutions. This virtualized technology allows operators to quickly and easily create and manage Telco-grade services based on a wide range of commercially available off-the-shelf hardware

Increasing internet penetration is driving the market. According to internet world stats, with 3.7 billion Internet users in late 2017, the penetration increased to 3.9 billion Internet users in mid 2018. 71% of all mobile communication flows over WiFi and 80% of smartphone users supplement their coverage with WiFi internet, which is raising the demand of VoWifi market very effectively

The objectives of the report

-Determining and projecting the size of the Voice Over WIFI market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2020 to 2026.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Voice Over WIFI Market Study:-

Chapter 1 To describe Voice Over WIFI Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 To analyze the top manufacturers of Voice Over WIFI, with sales, revenue, and price of Voice Over WIFI, in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3 To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4 To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Life Jack, for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12 Voice Over WIFI Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15 To describe Voice Over WIFI sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice Over WIFI are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

