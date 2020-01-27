Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a user’s response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.

Revenue from the voice-directed warehousing solutions market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 42% of the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market revenue in 2018.

In 2017, the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Dematic

Voiteq Ltd

Ehrhardt + Partner Group

Zebra Technologies

Lucas Systems

Speech Interface Design

Voxware

Zetes Industries

Ivanti

Business Computer Projects

Symphony EYC Solution

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

E-Commerce

Retail

Tracking, Logistics, & Transport

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.3 Food & Beverage

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 E-Commerce

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Tracking, Logistics, & Transport

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size

2.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Honeywell

12.1.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.2 Dematic

12.2.1 Dematic Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Dematic Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Dematic Recent Development

12.3 Voiteq Ltd

12.3.1 Voiteq Ltd Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Voiteq Ltd Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Voiteq Ltd Recent Development

12.4 Ehrhardt + Partner Group

12.4.1 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Recent Development

12.5 Zebra Technologies

12.5.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.6 Lucas Systems

12.6.1 Lucas Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Lucas Systems Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Lucas Systems Recent Development

12.7 Speech Interface Design

12.7.1 Speech Interface Design Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Speech Interface Design Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Speech Interface Design Recent Development

12.8 Voxware

12.8.1 Voxware Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Voxware Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Voxware Recent Development

12.9 Zetes Industries

12.9.1 Zetes Industries Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Zetes Industries Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zetes Industries Recent Development

12.10 Ivanti

12.10.1 Ivanti Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Ivanti Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Ivanti Recent Development

12.11 Business Computer Projects

12.12 Symphony EYC Solution

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

