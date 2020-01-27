Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a user’s response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.
Revenue from the voice-directed warehousing solutions market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 42% of the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market revenue in 2018.
In 2017, the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Dematic
Voiteq Ltd
Ehrhardt + Partner Group
Zebra Technologies
Lucas Systems
Speech Interface Design
Voxware
Zetes Industries
Ivanti
Business Computer Projects
Symphony EYC Solution
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Electrical & Electronics
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
E-Commerce
Retail
Tracking, Logistics, & Transport
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.3 Food & Beverage
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical
1.5.5 E-Commerce
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Tracking, Logistics, & Transport
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size
2.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Honeywell
12.1.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.2 Dematic
12.2.1 Dematic Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Dematic Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Dematic Recent Development
12.3 Voiteq Ltd
12.3.1 Voiteq Ltd Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Voiteq Ltd Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Voiteq Ltd Recent Development
12.4 Ehrhardt + Partner Group
12.4.1 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Recent Development
12.5 Zebra Technologies
12.5.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.6 Lucas Systems
12.6.1 Lucas Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Lucas Systems Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Lucas Systems Recent Development
12.7 Speech Interface Design
12.7.1 Speech Interface Design Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Speech Interface Design Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Speech Interface Design Recent Development
12.8 Voxware
12.8.1 Voxware Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Voxware Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Voxware Recent Development
12.9 Zetes Industries
12.9.1 Zetes Industries Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Zetes Industries Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Zetes Industries Recent Development
12.10 Ivanti
12.10.1 Ivanti Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Ivanti Revenue in Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Ivanti Recent Development
12.11 Business Computer Projects
12.12 Symphony EYC Solution
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
