Voice Biometrics Market Development Trends Forecast, Regional Overview and Consumers Analysis by 2026



The proliferation in the large-scale use of stolen data by professional fraudsters is rendering knowledge-based authentication increasingly inadequate for distinguishing legitimate users from fraudsters. This has led to the proliferation of biometric technologies. Voice biometrics is a versatile technology that finds use in several areas that include Call Center Authentication, Hands Free Interface, Bank Account Protection, and Mobile Application Development.

Competitive Landscape

The Voice Biometrics Market remains a highly competitive market with several emerging players that are getting into the biometric ecosystem. The market has witnessed a few mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. With the inflow of massive amounts of fund into the startups operating in this space, we can expect the launch of several new products in the years ahead. The Market Key Players are Boid Ag, Nuance Communications, ValidSoft, American Safety Council Inc., VoiceTrust Ag, OneVault, MASYS Technology, National Security Resources, Uniphore.

Scope of the Report

Voice Biometrics is the technology that uses unique vocal attributes to verify a persons identity. Unique vocal characteristics like pitch, tone and rhythm of speech are used by Voice biometrics to complete the process of verification. The sophisticated algorithms used in the process use compare the voice models provided to the existing voice samples of a connected database to confirm or reject the identity of a user.

Key Market Trends

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance have Emerged as the Leading Field for Voice Biometric Application

– The solutions by banking and financial contact centers currently are inefficient for verifying customers and deterring fraudsters. The Finance Sector has limited device interactions due to inadequate security features. Pindrop Labs, a pioneer in providing Voice Biometrics solutions has stated that there has been a 269% increase in Financial Institution fraud attacks over the last 4 years which is higher than most other industries studied. Account takeover and breaches impact brand reputation and customer trust.

– Moreover, Voice authentication creates a simpler process and non-invasive experience for customers, simultaneously increasing security and making impersonation of customers tougher. It humanizes the process of authentication by eliminating the need to constantly remember passwords and PINs. It is an active and non-invasive technology independent of language, dialect or accent. In addition to offering enhanced security with fewer false rejections, the technology has a simple sign up process that doesnt require strenuous effort from both customer and agent.

– FinTech analysts predict that the PIN number will become obsolete in the next few years. The Finance sector remains at the forefront of adopting new forms of digital security like Voice Biometrics as there is a greater demand for security than ever before. This is primarily due to the synchronous rise of frauds along with the use of technologies like mobile banking. In 2018, HSBC announced the introduction of voice recognition mobile apps and ATMs to allow customers to complete transactions without the use of passwords or card swipes.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– The financial sector has been increasingly affected by the proliferation in the identity thefts related to payment and banking sector in the United States, as noted by the Federal Trade Commission last year. North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), urged banks across the region to use advanced authentication services like Voice Biometrics in order to counter the threat of fraudsters in the industry.

– The lucrative banking sector in the region has experienced the proliferation in the use of biometric technology with the increasing instances of frauds. Many secure and versatile security solutions are being introduced in the region. G+D Mobile Security in collaboration with Samsung SDS has launched its FIDO-compliant Convego Mobile Authentication in North America. The solution uses biometrics such as fingerprint, face, iris, and voice credentials, to deliver security solutions with multi-factor authentication.

– The tech-savvy market of North America is experiencing the innovative use of Voice Biometrics to provide next-generation solutions. Visa and SiriusXM recently announced a partnership to develop a new in-vehicle payment solution secured by biometric authentication. SiriusXM e-wallet has been integrated with SiriusXMs connected vehicle services for most of the major automotive brands in North America, enabling payments with a registered Visa account activated and authenticated using voice biometrics and touchscreen commands to avoid driver distraction.

– Telmates recently introduced biometric solutions for correction centers across United States will use Voice and facial biometrics collected by Telmates inmate communications systems from both prisoners and those communicating with them to verify the identity of both parties in inmate communications in order to enforce calling restrictions and develop the capability of confidant attribution of any evidence captured during the communications.

