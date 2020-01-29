Global Voice Assistant Application Market was estimated to be US$ 1058.23 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12166.82 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.3% over the Forecast Period Owing to Increasing Investments on NLP And ASR based Solutions, says Absolute Markets Insights

A new Market Research from Absolute Markets Insights, the Global Voice Assistant Application Market 2020-27, is expected to show tremendous growth in the coming years. Analysts also analyzed the ongoing trends in Voice Assistant Application and the opportunities for growth in the industries. These shareholders include the following manufacturers of Voice Assistant Application.The Worldwide Voice Assistant Application Market Research Report provides a picture of the competitive landscape of the international market. The report conveys the details resulting from the analysis of the focused market. Initially, the Voice Assistant Application Market report shares key aspects of the industry with the details of the impact and Voice Assistant Application industry experts maintain a consistent survey with innovative trends, Market share and cost.

Industry Overview:

The voice assistant application market is expected to gain significant lift with the evolution in natural language processing (NLP) and automated speech recognition (ASR) technologies. These technologies are empowering the services of voice assistants by interpreting the sound of words by transcribing speech into text as well as defining and extracting the meaning of words for efficient user experiences. With the introduction of omni-channel platform for automated customer engagement in retailing, marketing providers are integrating voice assistant technology to their lineup with an aim to expand their brands ability for creating real-time consumer interactions by leveraging data from multiple sources. Emergence of omni-channel environment integrated with artificial intelligence is further driving customer retail services towards voice shopping. For instance, Lamps Plus, Inc., a home goods retailer linked chatbots to voice-assistant technology, which allows customers to ask questions about the product, track orders, and product returns. This increases the passage capacity for processing customer orders and requests, which is among the key factors anticipated to drive the growth of voice assistant application market over the forecast period.

Voice Assistant Application market research studies rely on a combination of primary and secondary research. In addition, key players in the market have detailed the current acquisitions and mergers. In addition, historical information and growth of the CAGR were provided in the research report. The latest trends in the Voice Assistant Application market, product portfolios, demographics, geographic segmentation and regulatory frameworks were also included in the study.

Key [email protected]

the voice assistant application market Apple, Inc. (Siri), AWS, Baidu (DuerOS), Google, LLC (Google Assist), IBM Corp. (Watson Assistant), Microsoft (Cortana), Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nuance Communications, Oracle, Orange S.A., Orbita, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP, SAS, Verbio Technologies among others.



The main sources are mainly industry experts in the core and related industries and manufacturers involved in all sectors of the industry supply chain. The bottom-up approach is used to plan the market size of Voice Assistant Application based on end-user industry and region in terms of value. With the help of data, we support the primary market through the three-dimensional survey procedure and the first interview and data verification through expert telephone, determine the individual market share and size, and confirm with this study.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Key Research:

The main sources are industry experts from the global Voice Assistant Application industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytical services providers that address the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. The qualities of this study in the industry experts industry, such as CEO, vice president, marketing director, technology and innovation director, founder and key executives of key core companies and institutions in major biomass waste containers around the world in the extensive primary research conducted for this study We interviewed to acquire and verify both sides and quantitative aspects.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1) What is the expected Market size and growth rate of the Voice Assistant Application market for the period 2019-2027?

In terms of revenue, global voice assistant application market is expected to reach US$ 12166.82 Mn by 2027 owing to progression in natural language processing (NLP) and automated speech recognition (ASR) technologies, introduction of Omni-channel platform, and high adoption of voice technology among millennials.

2) Which Are The Main Key Regions Cover in Reports?

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Voice Assistant Application in these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

