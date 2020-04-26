Vitiligo Treatment Market is Estimated to Flourish by 2027

Vitiligo: Hypopigmentation Disorder

Vitiligo is a hypopigmentation skin disorder that causes the loss of skin color due to low concentration of melanin in the skin cells. It affects the skin on all parts of the body and may also affect the hair and inside of the mouth.

Vitiligo is not life threatening and not contagious. It is common in all people irrespective of their skin type; however, it is more noticeable in people with dark skin. The condition affects individuals, usually prior to the age of 40; around half the affected population has developed it before the age of 20.

The exact cause of vitiligo is still unknown; however, some experts believes that it is an autoimmune disorder, wherein the person’s own immune system mistakenly acts against the skin cells that produce melanin

The common symptoms of vitiligo include the whitening of the skin and development of white patches on the skin anywhere on the body. It does not have any harmful health consequences; however, the affected people may feel stressful and have issues about their appearance.

Key Drivers of Global Vitiligo Treatment Market

The global vitiligo treatment market is primarily driven by the high prevalence of vitiligo worldwide. The worldwide prevalence of vitiligo ranges between 0.2% and 4%. Most studies have reported that women are more affected than males.

According to American Academy of Dermatology, more than 1,50,000 individuals were treated for vitiligo in 2013

Anticipated launch of pipeline drugs is anticipated to boost the global vitiligo treatment market during the forecast period

Corticosteroids Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on drug type, the global vitiligo treatment market can be divided into corticosteroids, calcipotriene, immunomodulators, and others. Corticosteroids is anticipated to be the leading segment during the forecast period.

Currently, there is no cure for vitiligo; however, some drugs help restore the skin tone

Topical corticosteroids are prescribed as first-line treatment for vitiligo and inflammatory disorders. Topical corticosteroid preparations are extensively utilized in the treatment of this condition. Topical corticosteroids when applied in the early stages of the disease may help regain skin color.

Immunomodulators, such as tacrolimus or pimecrolimus, are used in the treatment of individuals who experience relatively small areas of depigmentation

Topical Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of route of administration, the global vitiligo treatment market can be classified into oral, topical, and others. The topical segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Topical corticosteroids are widely used and preferred route of administration for the treatment of vitiligo

Asia Pacific Vitiligo Treatment Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global vitiligo treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is anticipated to lose market share by the end of 2027.

High prevalence of vitiligo in adults and high awareness and easy availability of medications are expected to drive the vitiligo treatment market in North America during the forecast period

kThe vitiligo treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high prevalence of vitiligo in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong, rapid improvement in health care infrastructure, and significantly high infection rate of hepatitis C.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global vitiligo treatment market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for majority of share.