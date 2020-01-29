Vitamin D Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Vitamin D Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Vitamin D and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Vitamin D, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Vitamin D

What you should look for in a Vitamin D solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Vitamin D provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

Nestlé S.A.

Pfizer, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc.

Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Danone S.A.

Kraft Foods Group

Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

By Analog (Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3)

By Application (Functional food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed and pet food, and Personal care)

By End-User (Children, Adults, and Pregnant Women)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

