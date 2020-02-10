Visual Search Software Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2026 | Microsoft, NetX, Google, Clarifai

Latest Industry Research Report On global Visual Search Software Market Research Report 2020 in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

Visual Search Software Market: Overview

Visual Search software supports imformation discovery via image queries. Visual search is changing the face of machine learning and artificial intelligence with a potential to reform how consumers buy and find products. By streamlining the method of search, organizations can move closer to instant gratification that most customers demand. With help of studies, it is observed that more than 60% of millennials desire the convenience of visual search over any other novel technology and the likes of Google, Pinterest and Amazon have already developed substantial capabilities in this field.

The Following Top Key Players in the Visual Search Software Market: Microsoft, NetX, Google, Clarifai, Nextopia Software, Turing Analytics, Digimarc, Imaginestics, ViSenze, Pixolution, Visual Geometry Group, See-out, Think Deeply, Cortexica Vision Systems, Slyce Acquisition, Mad Street Den, Nyris, GrayMeta, and other.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Basic($15 User/Month)

Standard($26 User/Month)

Senior($35/User/Month)

Other

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

Cultural Heritage

Education

Travel

Other

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Visual Search Software market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Visual Search Software Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Visual Search Software Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Visual Search Software Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

Scope of the report:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

