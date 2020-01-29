Visual Content Market Set to Register 16.2% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Shutterstock, AP Images, 123RF, Dreamstime, Fotolia, Getty Images, Depositphotos, Story & Heart, Alamy

Global Visual Content Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Visual content marketing refers to content marketing that employs visual content rather than text content. Visual content includes images, videos, illustrations, vectors, and others. The global visual content market deals with the supply and licensing of pre-produced images and videos that are used for various purposes. Marketers and consumers use visual content to communicate messages and themes effectively. Visual content allows organizations to enhance engagement, generate leads, and increase brand awareness.

According to this study, over the next five years the Visual Content market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 9430.7 million by 2025, from $ 5175.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Visual Content business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Visual Content market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Shutterstock, AP Images, 123RF, Dreamstime, Fotolia, Getty Images, Depositphotos, Story & Heart, Alamy, Storyblocks, Dissolve, Unsplash, Pond5, Photofolio

This study considers the Visual Content value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Images Visual Content

Video Visual Content

Infographics Visual Content

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Editorial

Commercial Use

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Visual Content market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Visual Content market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Visual Content players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Visual Content with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Visual Content submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Visual Content by Players

4 Visual Content by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Visual Content Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Shutterstock

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Visual Content Product Offered

11.1.3 Shutterstock Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Shutterstock News

11.2 AP Images

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Visual Content Product Offered

11.2.3 AP Images Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 AP Images News

11.3 123RF

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Visual Content Product Offered

11.3.3 123RF Visual Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 123RF News

11.4 Dreamstime

