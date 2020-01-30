Virtual Schools Market Projected to Exhibit a Double-Digit CAGR during 2020-2025 | Global Key Vendors – Connections Academy, K12, Mosaica Education, Alaska Virtual School

This report provides in-depth study of “Global Virtual Schools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The Global Virtual Schools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Virtual Schools Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Virtual Schools Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Virtual Schools Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Rapidly growth in custom learning methods is one of the primary drivers for Virtual Schools Market. The Virtual Schools provide students an opportunity to learn at home from certified teachers and using a core curriculum. They also help them earn credits in the desired field, which can be cited when applying for admission to higher education. The concept of Virtual Schools is relatively new in the education industry; it is gaining popularity at a great pace and has become one of the fastest growing education opportunities in the K-12 segment. More than 40 states in the United States have developed virtual schooling facilities through a mix of public initiatives and private funding.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the Virtual Schools Market in North America is the rising demand for distance learning. The distance learning technique works better for people facing financial issues, geographical limitations and scheduling classes. All learning material is delivered online or in a packaged form of books and educational content CDs. Delivering the content in a synchronous manner, virtual schooling is steadily taking over the concept of normal schooling. Consequently, there is a rise in demand for online courses in numerous schools in the US, which is attracting students from all over the world.

The Global Virtual Schools Market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-User and Region. Based on Type, the Global Virtual Schools Market is sub-segmented into Private EMO and Non-profit EMO. On the basis of End-User, the Global Virtual Schools Market is sub-segmented into Children and Adults.

Big Business News:

Connections Academy (April 18, 2019) – Connections Academy Online Public Schools are Open for Enrollment for the 2020-2020 School Year – Enrollment is underway for the 2020-2020 school year at Connections Academy online schools nationwide. Since 2001, Connections Academy has delivered quality public education beyond the traditional classroom; using technology to connect students and their families to teachers, classmates, lessons, and extracurricular activities.

Connections Academy public schools are tuition-free, accredited, and available in over half of the states in the U.S., while an online private school, International Connections Academy, serves students in all states and across the globe. Parent information sessions are going on now.

“More than technology, it’s the relationships between teachers, students, and families that distinguish Connections Academy. Our online school model affords teachers the time to work one-on-one with students and personalize their learning They also consult regularly with parents and Learning Coaches about student progress and engagement,” commented Tom ap Simon, managing director for Pearson, which delivers the Connections Academy online school program.

Top Key Players in Market are:

1 Connections Academy

2 K12 Inc

3 Mosaica Education

4 White Hat Management

5 Abbotsford Virtual School

6 Alaska Virtual School

7 Basehor-Linwood Virtual School and More……………..

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

