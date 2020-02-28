Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Status and Growth Opportunity by Leading Companies AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Comverge, Inc., EnerNOC, Inc.

Global virtual power plant (VPP) market size was valued at $762 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $4,587 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.9% from 2017 to 2023. North America is expected to dominate the market and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Virtual power plant is an aggregation of decentralized generators with the outline to integrate different distributed energy sources such as biomass plants, biogas block heating plants, wind turbines, and hydroelectric plants.

Download the Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4154

Rise in demand for renewable energy in power generation sector, changes in dynamic of power grids from centralized to distributed, and moderating costs and easy accessibility of energy storage drive the growth of the virtual power plant market. However, health concerns over high frequency human exposure of electromagnetic and radio waves hamper the potential of the market for different end users.

The industrial segment accounted for around half the share of global market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to energy efficiency of VPPs. However, residential end users are also expected to grow with a high CAGR due to rise in demand for renewable energy.

Key Findings of The Study

The industrial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.

In Europe, Germany is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.0%, in terms of value.

Demand response technology segment occupied more than three-fifths of the global virtual power plant market share in 2016.

The U.S. accounted for over half of the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance till 2022.

For Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4154

In 2016, North America and Europe collectively accounted for more than four-fifths share of the global market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, high demand from the emerging countries, such as China, Australia, and South Korea, is estimated to drive the market growth.

The major companies profiled in the report include, ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Comverge, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, EnerNOC, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd., and others.

About us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research