Virtual Fitting Room Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2027

The virtual fitting room is a technology-driven physical as well as an online changing room. It enables shoppers virtually to try on clothes footwear, and accessories and efficiently check fit and style. It is a combination of RFID technology and augmented reality which provide simulated experience to users. Rapid digitalization of retail industry is contributing to the growth of the virtual fitting room market.

The “Global Virtual Fitting Room Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Virtual Fitting Room industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Virtual Fitting Room market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Virtual Fitting Room market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Virtual Fitting Room market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Virtual Fitting Room market is segmented on the basis of Component, end-user, and use case. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the end-user the market is segmented into e-commerce and physical store and On the basis of the use case the market is segmented into apparel, accessories, eyewear, jewelry & watches and beauty & cosmetics.

Virtual reality has taken a step forward in online and offline shopping with the increasing adoption in advanced technologies viz. AR and VR for continuous improvement in customer satisfaction; however, real-time control is complicated to some extent. Growing IT spending in retail industry increase in usage of smartphones as well as virtual fitting room enabled mobile applications are likely to create new opportunities for the growth of virtual fitting room market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Virtual Fitting Room market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Virtual Fitting Room market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of the leading players in global market are 3D-A-PORTER, AstraFit, Coitor IT Tech, ELSE Corp srl, Fitnect Interactive, Magic Mirror, Metail Limited, Sizebay, Visualook, Zugara Inc

