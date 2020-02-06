Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth of CAGR by 2025 | Analysis by Affirmed Networks, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE, Cisco, NEC, Nokia

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The most important factors driving the growth of the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market are Savings in Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and Operational Expenditure (OpEx), increasing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) mobile subscribers across the globe, and growing network infrastructure across the world.

According to the market report analysis, the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is an advanced mobile-core network system that is gaining traction in the telecommunication sector. The continuously expanding user base is not necessarily making a huge impact on the revenues for the sector. Therefore, telecom companies are looking for strategies that not only allow them to boost capacity and coverage but also reduce the overall outlay on operations. Network operators are increasingly deploying Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) to optimize their service quality at a minimal cost. Advancement in technologies such as 5G, IoT, and M2M, is also driving the adoption of Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC).

The Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Deployment Type, End-User, Use Cases and Region. Based on the Component, the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is classified into Solution and Services. On the basis of Deployment Type, the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is sub-segmented into Cloud and On-premises. Based on the End-User, the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is divided into Telecom Operator and Enterprise.

In terms of the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market is sub-segmented into Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), & Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), Broadband Wireless Access (BWA), Internet of Things (IoT) & Machine to Machine (M2M), Mobile Private Networks (MPNs) & Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market during the forecast period. The region is the biggest market for Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solution providers due to the presence of big telecom giants. Mobile operators are rolling out new use cases using their networks such as IoT, M2M and wireless broadbands. United States government has planned to rollout Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for private operators and enterprises in 2018, which will act as a catalyst for the growth of vEPC solution in the enterprises segment. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile operators in the countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China are the early adopters of the Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) solution.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Affirmed Networks, Core Network Dynamics, Telrad Networks, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Mavenir, ExteNet Systems, Samsung, ZTE, Athonet, Cisco Systems, NEC, Nokia and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2020

1 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Product Definition

2 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Business Introduction

4 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Forecast 2020-2025

9 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Segmentation Product Type

10 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Segmentation Industry

11 Virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusion

