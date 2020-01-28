Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
- What you should look for in a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Virtual Desktop Infrastructure provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
- Citrix Systems Inc.*
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- NComputing, Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Red Hat, Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Amazon web services, Inc.
- VMware, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation,
- Microsoft Corporation
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, By Type:
- On-premise
- Cloud Based
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, By Application:
- Virtualization
- Grid Computing
- Enterprise Cloud
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, By End users:
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market, By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
