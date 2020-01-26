Virgin to Launch Its Plans This Year

After having no plan to start launches in the year 2019, the Virgin Orbit now thinks to implement its first orbital launch challenge in early 2020, which is an essential year for the developing small launch vehicle industry.

In a statement issued on 19th December 2019, the Virgin Orbit went on to say that it currently can perform forthcoming orbital sample flight in early 2020 as it finalizes rehearsals of launch arrangements at Mojave Air as well as Space Port in California.

In the same statement, the Virgin Orbit went on to say that it does have plans to execute a taxi experiment of “Cosmic Girl,” its improved Boeing 747 airplane, with the LauncherOne vehicle attached. The sample will be a captive transport flight where rocket will stay fixed on the plane during the trip. The company said after that they would celebrate the effort we have put into launching a demonstration.

In the beginning of the year 2019, there were plans to unveil the first LaunchOne Mission before end of the year, the above was said by Dan Hart who is the senior executive officer of the Virgin Orbit

