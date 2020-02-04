Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Outlook : Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape 2018 to 2027

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market dimension will reach xx million US$ by 2029, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, by xx million US$ at 2018. Within this analysis, 2018 has been considered to gauge the market size.

This business study introduces the Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market size, historic breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast 2018 to 2027. The Private Plane creation, earnings and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers market in quantity terms are also supplied for major states (or areas ), and also for every single program and product at the global level.

Dinp Non-phthalate Plasticizer Is Expected to Gain Traction in the Market

The increase in the permissible limits of DINP by REACH in flooring products will help in strengthening the demand of phthalate plasticizers in the flooring industry. DINP remained the preferred choice because of its low costs, low toxicity and high functional efficiencies in comparison to other phthalate plasticizers.

Vinyl Flooring Plasticizers Market Remain Competitive

Tier 1 companies in the vinyl flooring plasticizers are fiercely competing for gaining higher shares by expanding their product portfolio. Global players like BASF, ExxonMobil and Evonik strategized on creating non-phthalate plasticizers and bolstering their sales in the emerging markets with the help of joint ventures and acquisitions of small and medium enterprises in these regions. On the other hand, regional players like Nan Ya Plastics, Shandong Qilu, LG Chem and others are focused on increasing their production capacities in order to fulfill the rising demand of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the emerging markets owing to the rising commercial sector in these regions. However, stringent regulations on the use of phthalates along with the rising demand of linoleum and hardwood flooring will hinder the growth of vinyl flooring plasticizers in the future. More than 60% of these companies rely on backward integration. The companies listed above are the major manufacturers of linear alcohols, which is an essential raw material used in making vinyl flooring plasticizers to strengthen their supply chain and reduce the overall product cost.

