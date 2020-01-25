Vinyl Flooring Market Extracts Vinyl Flooring Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

In 2018, the market size of Vinyl Flooring Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vinyl Flooring .

This report studies the global market size of Vinyl Flooring , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Vinyl Flooring Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Vinyl Flooring history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Vinyl Flooring market, the following companies are covered:

Market participants of the global Vinyl Flooring market

Some of the market participants reported in this study of global Vinyl Flooring market include Tarkett, AFI Licensing LLC, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Forbo Group, TOLI Corporation, Interface, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corporation, Responsive Industries Ltd., JAMES HALSTEAD PLC, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Gerflor and others

Prominent manufacturers of Vinyl Flooring are found to be involved in the development of new and innovative products and the acquisition activities in order to enhance their market presence across the globe. Also, well-structured and efficient supply chain along with an improved retailing network for Vinyl Flooring are major growth strategies for reaching out to customers.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Flooring product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinyl Flooring , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Flooring in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vinyl Flooring competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vinyl Flooring breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Vinyl Flooring market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Flooring sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.