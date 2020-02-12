Vietnam International And MICE Tourism Market Trends, Industry Share, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2025

Huge Growth Opportunities in the Vietnam International and MICE Tourism Market and Forecast” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Vietnam International and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) travelers’ market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Vietnam International and MICE travelers’ market. This report also provides readers with deep insights into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Vietnam International and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore Vietnam International and MICE travelers’ market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are: China, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, United States, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Australia and New Zealand

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Vietnam has great prospects for MICE tourism

• Vietnam MICE tourism market is expected to reach nearly USD 8 billion by 2025

• International tourist arrivals to Vietnam is expected to surpass 35 million by 2025

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Vietnam Total International Travelers Spending and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Vietnam MICE Travelers Visitation and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Vietnam MICE Travelers Spending and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Vietnam Total International Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Vietnam Total International Travelers Spending Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Vietnam MICE Travelers Visitation Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Vietnam MICE Travelers Spending Share and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries Travelers Visitation to Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries Travelers Spending in Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Vietnam and Forecast (2015 – 2025)

