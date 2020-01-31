Video Surveillance Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2018 – 2022

Global Video Surveillance Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022)

The Global Video Surveillance Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Top Key Players: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications AB, Panasonic Corporation, The Bosch Group (Bosch Security Systems Limited).

Scope of the Report

The report titled Global Video Surveillance Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides an in-depth analysis of the global video surveillance market by value, by region, by technology, by equipment etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global video surveillance market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Region Coverage

China

North America

South America

EMEA

APAC (except China)

Executive Summary

Surveillance is the act of carefully watching or monitoring any activity or any person, in order to prevent or detect a crime. Video surveillance systems are defined as an electronic means of watching someone or something. Video surveillance is used in areas that may need monitoring such as banks, stores, and other areas where security is needed.

Video surveillance systems are a system of one or more video cameras on a network that send the captured video and audio information to a certain place. The information is monitored live or transmitted to a central location for recording and storage and is not available to the public as the signal is not openly transmitted.

The video surveillance market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end user and equipment. Video surveillance is based on two major technologies, Analog video surveillance system and IP video surveillance system. Video surveillance systems have wide end uses, like, Commercial, Infrastructure, Military And Defense, Residential, Public Facility and Industrial. Equipment in video surveillance system are Security Cameras, Boxed DVRs & NVRs, Enterprise & IP Video Storage, VMS, Encodes etc.

The global video surveillance market has increased at a significant CAGR over the years and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously.

