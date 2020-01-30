Video Intercom Device Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

In Depth Study of the Video Intercom Device Market

Market: Dynamics

Growth of smart homes and gadgets in North America

Adoption for smart homes and applications in the past five years in North America has increased significantly, owing to increasing advancement in home automation in the region. An increase in adoption of smart homes drives the demand for residential security. Smart home applications include advanced security aspects such as video intercoms, security alarms, sensors, electronic locks, and cameras along with other smart features like extensive control over the home living environment such as self-powered lighting, climate controls, fire alarms, and power management. Owing to the aforementioned factors people are adopting security systems with advanced security features embedded in their smart home application and considering it as a value-added service for better quality of living. These factors are encouraging video intercom vendors to innovate new solutions, which is driving revenue growth of the video intercom device market in the region.

High competition hampering market growth

Major brands dominate the video intercom device market by providing quality products at competitive rates and launching innovative products, which is creating entry barriers for new players to establish their business in the global market. Also, particularly for security related products, consumers choose trustable branded devices such as Panasonic security solution or Dahua Technology home security products as first preference. New entrants in the market may face difficulty in competing with branded product portfolios. In terms of value, North America is projected to be the most attractive market in the global video intercom device market during the forecast period. Western Europe is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the period of assessment. In terms of value, Western Europe is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the Opportunity Assessment period. In 2017, the North America regional market is estimated to be valued at about US$ 4.5 Bn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the Opportunity Assessment period. The North America market is expected to represent incremental opportunity of about US$ 12.1 Bn between 2017 and 2027

