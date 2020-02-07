Video Content Analytics Market Projections Analysis 2017 – 2025

Video Content Analytics Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Video Content Analytics Market by Companies:

growth drivers, the international video content analytics market is predicted to count its advancement on the aggressive adoption of network based video surveillance. The global video content analytics market is also anticipated to take advantage of the rising demand for security products. Besides this, there is an elevating concern about security not only in the residential but also commercial sectors. Companies prevailing in the industry are expected to leverage the opportunities birthed from such growing concerns. Physical security has not been able to largely impress its consumers, owing to which they have lost confidence and reduced their reliance on it.

The VCA technology, on the other hand, has become immensely popular by improving its adoption significantly and more importantly, at a decent pace. The VCA systems have been proven to be highly effective in increasing the value of operations, safety, and security when integrated with different software such as detection or recognition software. This has tremendously driven the global VCA market with extensive implementation in sensitive areas such as intrusion detection, motion detection, traffic management, and facial detection.

More opportunities are expected to arise from sectors such as retail and business intelligence, which require video analytics. Moreover, the network and IP video surveillance cameras are being made available in the market at declining prices. This is also deemed to considerably contribute toward the growth of the world video content analytics market.

Global Video Content Analytics Market: Geographical Evaluation

The North America region is anticipated to take the lead in the world video content analytics market in terms of share for the forecast period 2017–2025. The analysts foresee the region to rise at a healthy CAGR. The Europe video content analytics market could register a double-digit CAGR during the course of the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also predicted to advance at a towering CAGR on the back of a faster growth propelled from a large population base and several infrastructure projects. The major geographies listed under this region are India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The global market is foretold to stretch its expanse also in the Middle East and Africa region.

Global Video Content Analytics Market: Competitive Scenario

Out of the key players existing in the international video content analytics market, Cisco (U.S.), ADT security (U.S.), HikVision Digital (China), Avigilon corporation (U.S,), Verint Systems (U.S.), Mobotix (Germany), VCA Technology (U.K.), Bosch security system (Germany), and Allgo Vision (India) are envisaged to make their presence known. The competitive scenario of the global market is extensively studied in the publication so as to help businesses analyze the strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and other important aspects of the top players in the industry.

Global Video Content Analytics Market by Geography:

