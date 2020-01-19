Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2017 – 2025

Study on the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

The market study on the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?

What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market?

What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market?

Who are the leading companies operating in the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market?

What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Key Players

The global vendors for video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure include:

The key players considered in the study of the Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure market are Cisco, Inc., Polycom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corporation, Avaya Inc., and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products. Also, the vendors of video conferencing endpoints and infrastructure are focusing on building extensible and open platforms along with a wide network of developer partners.

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market regarding revenue generation because of the vast technological evolutions and continuous adaptations for new technologies followed by Latin America and European countries. As, the advanced digital solution for the meeting and conferences are increasingly deployed in the different end-use industries such as healthcare, corporate areas, and others. APEJ and Japan are expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income, and increasing penetration of the multinational companies in this region. MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR over the forecast period, due to less adaptation rate for the new technologies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Segments

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Market

Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Technology

Value Chain of Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure

Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Video Conferencing Endpoints and Infrastructure includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market

