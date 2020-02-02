Video-as-a-Service Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Huawei Technologies Co., Cisco Systems, Adobe Systems, Avaya, Interoute Communication Limited

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Video-as-a-Service Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Video-as-a-Service market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Video-as-a-Service market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Video-as-a-Service players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Video-as-a-Service industry situations. According to the research, the Video-as-a-Service market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Video-as-a-Service market.

Global video-as-a-service market was valued at USD 400.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5,245.31 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Video-as-a-Service Market include:

Huawei Technologies Co.

Cisco Systems

Adobe Systems

Avaya

Interoute Communication Limited

AVI-SPL

Bluejeans Network

Vidyo

Applied Global Technologies