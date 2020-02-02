Video Analytics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- IBM Corporation, Intellivision Technologies Private, Honeywell International Incorporation, Agent Video Intelligence, Cisco Systems

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Video Analytics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Video Analytics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Video Analytics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Video Analytics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Video Analytics industry situations. According to the research, the Video Analytics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Video Analytics market.

Global Video Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.95% from 2017 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Video Analytics Market include:

IBM Corporation

Intellivision Technologies Private

Honeywell International Incorporation

Agent Video Intelligence

Cisco Systems

Puretech Systems

Axis Communications

I2V Systems Private

Qognify

Intuvision