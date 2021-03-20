“Veterinary Ultrasound Market In-Depth Analysis: Revenue Growth 2020-2023: (GE Healthcare Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co., …More)”

Report Title: Veterinary Ultrasound Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction, Ultrasound is used to detect changes in appearance, size, or contour of organs, tissues, and vessels or to detect abnormal masses such as tumors. Veterinary ultrasounds are imaging devices used to image areas such as the abdomen and chest or heart of small animals. Ultrasounds also help to improve the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care., The veterinary industry remains influenced by the constant technological evolution taking place in the healthcare sector. Over the years, imaging devices have undergone a tremendous transformation with further altercations expected in the future. As a result, veterinary ultrasound has also progressed significantly. Increased efforts towards improving imaging technology are helping lift the quality of veterinary diagnosis and care. During the review period, the global market for veterinary is expected to be influenced by factors such as increased expenditure on pet care, growing animal companion trend, and raising awareness about animal health., The global veterinary ultrasound market is expected to reach a market value of USD 234.55 million by 2023 from USD 145.23 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. , In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 37.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 32.2% and 20.5%, respectively. , The global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into animal type, type, product type, therapeutic area, imaging technology, end user, and region., By animal type, the veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals., On the basis of type, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into 2D ultrasound imaging, 3D ultrasound imaging, and Doppler imaging., On the basis of product type, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into devices and software. Devices are further segmented into cart-based ultrasound scanners and portable/compact ultrasound scanners., On the basis of therapeutic area, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, oncology, and neurology., On the basis of imaging technology, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into digital imaging technology, analog imaging technology, and contrast imaging technology., By end user, the global veterinary ultrasound market is segmented into veterinary clinics and veterinary hospitals

GE HealthcareXuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co., LtdEsaoteMindraySamsung Medison Co. LtdBCF TechnologyFujifilm SonoSite IncEdan Instruments, IncCHISON MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTDSonoScape Medical CorpShantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd (SIUICANON INCHitachi, Ltd.Siemens Healthcare

