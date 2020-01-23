Veterinary Thermography Market Analysis (2020 – 2026)| Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share| Esticast Research and Consulting

The “Global Veterinary Thermography Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.

Veterinary thermography provides a valuable visual management tool in addition to the existing diagnostic tools such as X-rays, ultra sound scanning and MRI scan used for treating injuries, illness and diseases. During the veterinary thermography process heat and infrared radiations of body are scanned and measured. As per the research conducted by Irinfo, there are approximately 9.2 million horses in the America. In addition, the equine industry in the region is earning a revenue of nearly $40 billion each year, with an average GNP of 112 billion dollars. The advantages of veterinary thermography such as, dynamic nature and better visual imaging are the key driving factors catalyzing the growth of global veterinary thermography market. In addition, advancements in technology have led to the launch of enhanced products having compact size, user-friendly interface and better quality pixel resolution.

Animal Infrared Imaging Inc.

SPI Corp

Vet-Therm

Teletherm Infrared Systems

FLIR Systems Inc.

Digatherm

Short-wavelength

Mid-wavelength

Long-wavelength

Veterinary diagnosis

Nerve injury

Muscle injury

Pain management

Preventive medicines

Psychological monitoring

