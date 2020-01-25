Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics .

This report studies the global market size of Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market, the following companies are covered:

The trends are further witnessed to be the consolidation of the market. Merger and acquisition activities are gaining wider footprint within the companion and livestock animal molecular diagnostics segment in developed markets, which is expected to widen product availability and ease market access.

Gaps in epidemiological knowledge and high costs to emerge as a hurdle in market’s growth

Epidemiological knowledge of veterinary diseases has gaps due to variation in the disease patterns. This has limited the scope of molecular diagnostic market’s growth. It hampers discovery and production limit for molecular diagnostic kits to prevent spread of the disease by introducing new disease diagnostic methodologies. The market’s growth may also face hindrance due to the high costs associated and lack of expertise to handle the testing kits available in the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.

Average tier II and tier III veterinary hospitals lack the upgraded facilities and expertise to perform molecular testing procedures, which necessitates the referral to a specialty vet hospital with high infrastructure and expertise veterinarians. The advanced vet hospitals can be expensive for many, and especially for the ones who do not have a pet insurance registered to themselves. However, the molecular diagnosis technique is cost prohibitive for a large number of pet owners as they do not have pet insurance scheme. The cost of a RT-PCR kit is high, thus pet owners prefer other diagnostic methods that incur low costs.

