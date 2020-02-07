Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Insight Analysis 2019-2027

The global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics across various industries.

The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

companies profiled in the report are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., VCA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novacyt Group, QIAGEN N.V., Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG, HealthGene Corporation, and Bioneer.

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product

Instruments & Software

Kits & Reagents

Services

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarrays

DNA Sequencing

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Disease Indication

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens Detection

Diarrhea Pathogens Detection

Others

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



