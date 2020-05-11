Veterinary Diagnostics Market is Booming 2020 – 2026 || Leading Players – Abaxis, NEOGEN CORPORATION, bioMérieux SA, Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global veterinary diagnostics market are IDEXX, Abaxis, NEOGEN CORPORATION, bioMérieux SA, Randox Laboratories Ltd., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Heska Corporation, Zoetis, Covetrus, IDvet, Pfizer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Virbac, Mindray DS USA Inc., VCA Inc., URIT MEDICAL ELECTRONIC CO. LTD., BPC Biosed srl, HORIBA Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, Alvedia and ACON Laboratories Inc. among others.

The Veterinary Diagnostics market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Veterinary Diagnostics market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary diagnostics refers to the test which determines the various disorders related to animals. These tests are done by taking feces, blood and tissue samples of animals. The innovations in the medical field which had been developed for veterinary diagnostics help determine the cause of the disease, so that proper treatment methods can be utilized for its treatment. The methods used in veterinary diagnostics are immunodiagnostics, molecular testing, hematology and clinical chemistry.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market Drivers

The companion animal population has surged which is driving the growth of the market

The rising prevalence of animal zoonotic diseases is propelling the growth of the market

Surging demand for animal-derived food products is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing demand for pet insurance and growing animal health expenditure is boosting the growth of the market

The number of veterinary practitioners and income levels have increased in the developed economies is contributing to the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Biochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Urinalysis

Others

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By End Users

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Point-of-Care/In-House Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market:

In June 2018, Pathway Vet Alliance has entered into a strategic partnership with Heska Corporation. It will enable the company to provide in-house operational services like a point of care blood diagnostics and allergy testing. This alliance will strengthen the company in terms of accuracy, precision, speed and ease to use.

In May 2018, Zoetis has announced that it has acquired Abaxis which has enhanced the company’s market share in veterinary diagnostics. The acquisition will enable the company to accelerate the sales of its product in more than 100 countries which will increase the revenue of the company.

Competitive Analysis:Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary diagnostics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares veterinary diagnostics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Veterinary Diagnostics Market : Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Scope of the Veterinary Diagnostics Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Veterinary Diagnostics Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Veterinary Diagnostics market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

