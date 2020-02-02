Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Abaxis, bioMérieux SA, IDEXX Laboratories, Virbac, Zoetis

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Veterinary Diagnostics Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Veterinary Diagnostics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Veterinary Diagnostics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Veterinary Diagnostics players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Veterinary Diagnostics industry situations. According to the research, the Veterinary Diagnostics market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Veterinary Diagnostics market.

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market include:

Abaxis

bioMérieux SA

IDEXX Laboratories

Virbac

Zoetis

Heska Corporation

Neogen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.