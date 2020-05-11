Veterinary CT Scanner Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Veterinary CT Scanner Market is expected to reach USD 206.32 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period.

The veterinary CT scanner market is segmented based on type, animal type, application, end users and region.

By type – Stationary Multi-Slice CT Scanners and Portable CT Scanners.

By Animal Type – small companion animals, equine and livestock and others.

By application – Neurology, Oncology, Orthopaedics and Traumatology, and other Applications. By End-user – Hospitals and Clinics and Research Institutes.

Veterinary CT scanner provides more detailed, cross-sectional views of the body during high-stress emergency situations. Increase in incidence of zoonotic diseases demands accurate and effective diagnostic tools, which is expected to fuel the industry growth.

Major Market Drivers:

• Increasing small companion animal population.

• Rising Demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure.

• Growth in the Number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies.

• Technology advancements in veterinary CT scanners.

Restraints:

• Lack shortage of veterinary practitioners in developing markets

• Decreasing animal health awareness in emerging markets

Strategic Developments in the Veterinary CT scanner Market:

In October 2017, MERRY X-RAY completed the acquisition of Consensys Imaging Service Inc.

In September 2017, MERRY X-RAY acquired Universal Medical Systems (UMS) the company involved in providing the Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Through this two main acquisition, the company had expanded its business portfolio in CT, MRI and Veterinary markets.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the veterinary CT scanner market due to growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies, technology advancements in veterinary CT scanners. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate future followed by LAMEA region. The presence of innovative medical advanced technology for animal health and a large number of veterinary practitioners.

The scope of Veterinary CT scanner Market Report

Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by type

• Stationary Multi-Slice CT Scanners

o Mid-end CT scanners

o High-end CT scanners

o Low-end CT scanners.

• Portable CT Scanners

Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by Animal type

• small companion animals

• equine

• livestock

• Others.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by Application

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Orthopedics

• Traumatology

• other applications

Veterinary CT Scanner Market, by End Users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Institutes.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

Veterinary CT scanner Market Key Players

• GE Healthcare

• Canon

• Epica Medical Innovations

• Siemens

• Samsung Electronics

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Hitachi

• Animage

• BCF

• Medtronic PLC

• Carestream Health, Inc

• Hitachi Ltd

• Koning Corporation

• Neusoft Corporation

• Planmed Oy

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Veterinary CT Scanner Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Veterinary CT Scanner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Veterinary CT Scanner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Veterinary CT Scanner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Veterinary CT Scanner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Veterinary CT Scanner by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

