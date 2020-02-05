Veterinary CRO Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities 2027

According to a new market research study of ‘Veterinary CROs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type, Application and Indication and End-User.’ The global veterinary CROs market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,440.15 Mn in 2027 from US$ 710.81 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global veterinary CRO market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global veterinary CROs market, based on the service type, is segmented into clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization and regulatory support, others.

The market for veterinary CROs is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing animal healthcare expenditure. Moreover, development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years. Clinical trials segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Leading companies operating in the veterinary CROs market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clinvet, Klifovet Ag, Löhlein and Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research, Ondax Scientific, Triveritas, Veterinary Research Management (VRM) LTD, VetPharm, Inc., Vetspin SRL among others.

The animal health sector is on a growth path, propelled by the rise of pet ownership and a global population hungry for meat and dairy products. A rise in outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies, animal husbandries or household pets has been witnessed during recent years in great expenditure. This trend has been seen as a plan to remain competitive and flexible in a market of exponential growth, sophisticated technologies, and an unstable economic environment. Companies generally outsource R&D tasks which include a broad range of activities such as, fundamental research to late-stage development: hit exploration and lead optimization, target validation, genetic engineering, assay development, safety and efficacy tests in animal models, and clinical trials which involve animals. In 2016 The total US pet industry spending is estimated to reach $69.36 billion, up from $66.75 billion. According to American Pet Products Association’s 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey, the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) announced that the U.S. and Canada pet health insurance market posted a combined gross paid premium of 1.42 billion dollars in 2018, up from 1.15 billion dollars in 2017. At the end of 2018, the total number of covered pets hit 2.43 million, up by more than 17 per cent from 2017. Therefore, rise in animal health care expenditure is giving rise in veterinary CRO market during forecast period.

Veterinary CROs market, based on end user was segmented into biopharmaceutical companies and others. Biopharmaceutical Companies among all is leading the market. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting the trend of outsourcing research activities to contract research organizations as one of the strategies to remain flexible and competitive in the pharmaceutical industry

