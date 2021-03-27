Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market: Global Industry Research, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2027

Report Title: Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market Research Reports and Industry Analysis; Latest and upcoming trends in Veterinary Animal Vaccines Market 2020-2027

Introduction, Veterinary vaccines are used to prevent infectious diseases caused by various agents and to provide protection to animals from various life-threatening disorders and diseases. Majority of the products are used for immunization of companion animals, ruminants, swine, poultry, and aqua animals and organisms. Veterinary vaccination has been proved helpful in the prevention of the outbreak of livestock diseases., Factors influencing the market growth are the rising adoption rates of companion animals; increasing livestock population; frequent outbreaks of livestock diseases coupled with several advances in the technology of veterinary vaccines; and various initiatives taken by government agencies, animal associations, and prominent market players to increase awareness about the importance of animal/veterinary vaccines. On the other hand, high costs incurred for storing these vaccines to ensure potency can limit the growth of this market during the forecast period. , The global veterinary/animal vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, and region. Based on type, the market has been divided into livestock vaccines, porcine vaccines, companion animal vaccines, poultry vaccines, and aquaculture vaccines. The livestock vaccines segment is further classified as bovine vaccines and small ruminant vaccines. The companion animal vaccines segment is further classified as canine vaccines, feline vaccines, and others. Based on technology, the global veterinary/animal vaccines market is segmented into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and others., The global veterinary/animal vaccines market accounted for USD 6,074.05 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.38 % during the forecast period.

Key Players: –

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis, Ceva, MSD & Co. Inc, Elanco, Virbac, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Hipra., IDT Biologika GmbH, Biogenesis Bago SA and others

