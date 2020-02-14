Vertical Lift Module Market by Technology, Application & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The demand for Vertical Lift Module Industry is anticipated to be high for the next six years. By considering this demand we provide latest Vertical Lift Module Market Report which gives complete industry analysis, market outlook, size, growth and forecast till 2025. This report will assist in analyzing the current and future business trends, sales and revenue forecasts.

Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market is expected to grow US$ 1667.6 million by 2025 from US$ 743.8 million in 2016.

Automotive user segment expected to continue its dominance. Currently, almost 18% of the VLM used by automotive end-user sector. VLM are used to store or retrieve automotive parts from the storage places. They store and retrieve a variety of totes, trays and parts. They efficiently handle small, medium, and large parts that include mufflers and pipes, gaskets and wiper blades etc.

Furthermore, the modular nature of the storage system allows for easy scalability of the storage spaces. As and when needed, modules can be added or reduced depending upon the needs of the user. Such as system helps an operator to use the available space to the maximum for storage and thus achieve cost savings.

Major market initiatives were observed in the North American and European region as both of these regions are highly developed. Also, APAC region with developing economies such as China and India and other South Asian countries are demanding for better storage and retrieval systems due to their increasing e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing sector.

For this, companies are partnering with each other to enhance their sales and distribution network. The VLM market is facing intense competition and it is constantly increasing. Emergence of competitors globally and pricing pressures has created a pressure on the companies operating in the market to develop differentiate and innovative products along with cost-reduction. Thus, several companies are acquiring VLM business of other companies to expand their product-portfolio.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the VLM industry.

