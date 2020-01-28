Vertical Farming Market Analysis Growth Challenges | Opportunities and Future Developments to 2025

The report presented here prepares market players to achieve consistent success while effectively dealing with unique challenges in the global Vertical Farming Market. The analysts and researchers authoring the report have taken into consideration multiple factors predicted to positively and negatively impact the global Vertical Farming Market. The report includes SWOT and PESTLE analyses to provide a deeper understanding of the global Vertical Farming Market. All of the leading companies included in the report are profiled based on gross margin, market share, plans, recent developments, target customer demographics, products and applications, and other critical factors. The report also offers regional analysis of the Vertical Farming Market with high focus on market growth, growth rate, and growth potential.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vertical Farming market will register a 41.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16370 million by 2025, from $ 4143.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vertical Farming business, shared in Chapter 3.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Vertical Farming Market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Vertical Farming Market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Vertical Farming Market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Vertical Farming Market.

This study considers the Vertical Farming value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AeroFarms

TruLeaf

Gotham Greens

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Mirai

Green Sense Farms

Sky Vegetables

Garden Fresh Farms

Metropolis Farms

Spread

Plantagon

Urban Crops

Scatil

GreenLand

Nongzhong Wulian

Jingpeng

Sky Greens

Sanan Sino Science

Alegria Fresh

Farmbox

Indoor Harvest

Green Spirit Farms

Sundrop Farms

Infinite Harvest

Greener Roots Farm

FarmedHere

Vertical Harvest

Metro Farms

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

