Vented Caps Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019 – 2029

Key Players

Some of the vented caps manufacturing companies are as follows: CP Lab Safety, Filtration Group Corporation, Merck Group, StockCap, Corning Incorporated, SABEU GmbH & Co. KG, Kaufman Container Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., UNITED CAPS LUXEMBOURG S.A., Tri-Sure Closures, and many other regional players.

Vented caps Market: Key Developments

Many key players in the market are focusing on the product launch and acquisition strategy and to spread their presence globally. Recent developments in the performance of vented caps have created a wave in the rigid packaging market. Consumers are now able to transport goods safely without their spillage, which maintain their integrity and further increases the shelf life.

In April 2019, Filtration Group HVAC released a MERV 10 self-supported pleat air filter with the release of the MERV 10 AEROSTAR®NOVAPLEAT® X to improve indoor air quality.

In October 2018, Merck unveiled new product brand under closure segment in the last year.

In January 2018, CP Lab Safety Inc., a leading manufacturer, and supplier of caps and closures and environmentally friendly products, acquired major assets of Chemical Feed Safety Supply Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global vented caps market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with vented caps market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on vented caps market segments and geographies.

The global vented caps market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

