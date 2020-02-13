Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) And PACS Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

A medical imaging technology in which any box file of clinical significance is archived with a standard interface and format, such that the file can be accessed by other systems through vendor-neutral manner is known as Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA). VNA is used to store and manage the communication between multiple vendors. Management of storage platforms and reducing silos are the key advantages it offers. PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) is integrated set of information technology (IT) systems designed to provide a complete solution for image management in a film-less radiology department. System replacement becomes easier and cheaper as user has the control over data through VNA whereas PACS are preferred to convert film images to digital files.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3091

Increasing demand for non-DICOM content management and standardized medical image archiving is driving the VNA and PACS market. In addition, IT healthcare related government regulations are further aiding its adoption even in developing countries of the world. Moreover, decreasing data migration cost is further encouraging investment in the solution.The limitation hindering the VNA and PACS market is data migration. Migrating from VNA to PACS and vice versa can be expensive and difficult process.

However, since data migration carried through them eliminates repetition and does not require additional DICOM migration, the impact of this limitation is expected to reduce during the forecast period.The VNA and PACS market can be segmented on the basis of type, imaging modality, installation type, usage model, and region. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into PACS and VNA software. In terms of imaging modality, the market can be segmented into angiography, mammography, digital fluoroscopy, digital radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, nuclear imaging, and others.

Get Complete TOC with Tables and Figures at : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/requesttoc/3091

In terms of installation type, the market can be segmented into rotogravure, flexography, and digital printing. In terms of usage model, the market can be segmented into on single department, multiple sites, and multiple departments. In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Amongst all, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive market owing to substantial investment in healthcare IT policies especially in China, Japan, and Australia.

Key players operating in the VNA and PACS market include Novarad Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agfa Healthcare NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, IBM Corporation, Lexmark International Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, and McKesson Corporation among others.